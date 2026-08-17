Senators' Drake Batherson: Seeking eight-year contract

Batherson is seeing an eight-year contract extension before the mid-September deadline to sign a deal of that length, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports Monday.

Batherson has been a strong contributor for the Senators in recent years, most recently recording a career-high 33 goals and 71 points, along with 122 hits, 33 PIM and 22 blocked shots, while averaging 17:21 of ice time across 79 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He's entering the final season of his six-year contract and hopes to reach a long-term agreement with Ottawa before the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect, which limits the maximum length of a contract extension to seven years, down from the previous mark of eight. Regardless of Batherson's contract status heading into the regular season, he should take on a prominent role for Ottawa once again during the 2026-27 campaign.