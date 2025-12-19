Senators' Drake Batherson: Grabs two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson recorded two helpers in a 4-0 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
Batherson has registered four multi-point games in his last seven outings, tallying a combined four goals and six helpers, including seven power-play points. The 27-year-old winger has reached the 60-point mark in each of his last three seasons and is on pace to set a new personal best in 2025-26.
