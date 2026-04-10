Batherson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Batherson has five goals and three assists over his last eight games, with five of those eight points coming on the power play. The veteran winger established a career high with his 69th point of the season in this contest (32 goals, 37 assists). He's added 161 shots on net, 118 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 76 appearances. Batherson should continue to be a key part of the Senators' offense as they look to take advantage of controlling their own fate when it comes to making the playoffs.