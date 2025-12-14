Cozens scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Senators' power play has been red hot of late, and Cozens has collected a goal and four assists with the man advantage over the last three games among his seven points total. The hot streak has pushed the 24-year-old center up to 10 goals and 24 points in 31 contests on the season, and he's already set a new career high with six power-play goals.