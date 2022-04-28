Gustavsson will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Panthers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Gustavsson will get a look at a Panthers team expected to rest most of its star players. The 23-year-old has allowed four goals on 71 shots across his last two games, but this is a tough matchup even with the Panthers choosing to rest some players ahead of the postseason.
