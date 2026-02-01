Pilon scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 6-5 overtime loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Pilon has a goal and five assists over his last three games after going five contests without a point. The veteran forward is at six goals, 23 points and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season. Pilon has been an AHL veteran for the Senators over the last three years, but he hasn't gotten a call-up.