Senators' Garrett Pilon: Logs three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pilon scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 6-5 overtime loss to Cleveland on Saturday.
Pilon has a goal and five assists over his last three games after going five contests without a point. The veteran forward is at six goals, 23 points and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season. Pilon has been an AHL veteran for the Senators over the last three years, but he hasn't gotten a call-up.
More News
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Earns three points in AHL blowout•
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Three assists in Sunday's loss•
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Waived Friday•
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Receives two-year contract•
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Placed on waivers•
-
Senators' Garrett Pilon: Signs two-way deal with Ottawa•