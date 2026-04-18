Senators' Graeme Clarke: Logs three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke recorded three assists in AHL Belleville's 6-4 win over Syracuse on Friday.
Clarke has scored just once over his last nine games, but he has nine assists in that span as well. He's elevated his play since getting traded to Belleville, earning 19 points over 14 outings. In total, he has 43 points across 64 appearances between Belleville and Hershey this season.
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