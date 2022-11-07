Bernard-Docker was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Bernard-Docker has recorded one assist, six PIM and a plus-3 rating in eight minor-league contests this year. This won't be the defenseman's first elevation to the Senators' roster this season, though he has yet to get into an NHL contest. It seems unlikely Bernard-Docker will suit up against the Canucks on Tuesday but if he does, it will likely come at the expense of Nick Holden or Nikita Zaitsev.