Eller scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

The 36-year-old center opened the scoring for Ottawa midway through the first period before setting up Artem Zub for a tally early in the third. It was Eller's first multi-point performance of the season, and after being held off the scoresheet through the first three games of the season, he's bounced back with two goals and six points in the last nine contests.