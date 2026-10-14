Eller logged an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

With the helper, Eller has four assists across seven games this season. The 37-year-old was initially brought in to help the bottom six, but he's seen a bit more usage since Aleksander Barkov (lower body) sustained an injury Oct. 1 versus the Sharks. Eller has added six shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating so far. Despite his solid start, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy, as he's missed the 30-point mark in each of the last two campaigns.