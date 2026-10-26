Eller scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eller's goal was the game-winner, coming with 2:23 left in the third period. The 37-year-old has moved around the lineup early in the campaign to help the Panthers overcome their early injuries. He's done a fair job of adding depth scoring with a goal and five assists over 12 outings. He's also produced 11 shots on net, seven hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Eller's value remains higher on the ice than in fantasy, as he doesn't do enough of anything to move the needle outside the deepest formats.