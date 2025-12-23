default-cbs-image
Ullmark was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Tuesday's home tilt with Buffalo, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll guard the crease.

Ullmark is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.74 GAA< one shutout and .928 save percentage. The veteran netminder should continue to see the majority of the starts ahead of Leevi Merilainen, making him a strong fantasy target, especially if he continues to play at this level.

