Senators' Linus Ullmark: Game may be sharpening
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.
The Sens played a strong team game, and Ullmark helped them earn a point. We hope this is the turning point for him -- he'd allowed 20 goals in his first five games. Overall, he's 2-3-1 with a 3.80 GAA and .854 save percentage. Ullmark needs to be better.
