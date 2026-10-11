Ullmark stopped 16 of 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Ullmark endured a difficult opening period, surrendering goals to Ross Colton and Jonathan Marchessault as Nashville established a 2-0 lead. However, the veteran netminder settled down and kept the Predators scoreless through the final two periods and overtime, allowing Ottawa to complete its comeback. Ullmark finished with an .889 save percentage and extended his strong start to the campaign. He's won each of his first four starts while allowing two or fewer goals each time. That translates to an impressive 81 saves on 86 shots faced -- good for a .941 save percentage.