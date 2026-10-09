Ullmark stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

A Matvei Michkov power-play tally in the second period ruined his shutout bid, but otherwise Ullmark looked sharp. The veteran netminder was shaken up in his prior outing Monday and exited early after a collision in the crease, but he appears as though he's none the worse for wear. Ullmark could find himself right back between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Predators, especially given his 3-0-0 record, 1.13 GAA and .956 save percentage to start the season.