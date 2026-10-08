Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at Senators' morning skate, indicating that he'll guard the home crease in Thursday's contest against the Flyers, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since he exited Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins at the start of the third period. However, he appears to be good to go Thursday, where he'll look to continue his strong start to the 2026-27 campaign. Between his two outings, he has a 2-0-0 record, a 1.20 GAA and a .949 save percentage across 39 shots on goal. He'll face off against the Flyers, who have been held to just five goals across their first four games of the new season. Ullmark is a strong start in most fantasy formats and is a top waiver-wire candidate ahead of Thursday's slate of games.