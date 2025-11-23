Ullmark made 17 saves on 19 attempts in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Ullmark saw just 19 attempts on goal, allowed just one even-strength tally and kept the Senators' net clean in the final period. With the win, the 32-year-old netminder has an 8-5-4 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 17 outings this season. After a stretch of four total losses in five games, Ullmark has found the win column in back-to-back contests. With just five goals allowed in his last three games, he's trending upward in fantasy and has a case to be rostered in nearly all two-goalie formats. If Ottawa elects to stick with the hot hand over backup netminder Leevi Merilainen, Ullmark's next chance to take the ice is Monday against the Kings, who beat Ullmark with one goal a few games back.