Ullmark made made 21 saves Thursday in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

His team roared back after going down 3-1, and Ullmark held the proverbial fort to earn the victory. Durability was an issue for Ullmark last season -- he played just 44 games. Leevi Merilainen kept the Sens in the hunt in December and January, and he will be counted on this year to keep Ullmark fresh for the postseason. It won't be a 50/50 split -- the veteran is clearly the starter. But keep an eye on how the two are deployed, as managing weekly lineups may prove to be a challenge at times based on the number of games each man plays.