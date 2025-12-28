Ullmark was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 7-5 loss to Toronto after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

He was replaced by Leevi Merilainen. The Leafs came out hot to start the game and tallied a power-play goal at the 40 second mark. Then they pounded in two goals in a four-minute span early in the second. Ullmark does not get saddled with the loss. He'll shake this off.