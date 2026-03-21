Ullmark is expected to patrol the home crease against Toronto on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark occupied the starter's crease during the morning skate before being the first goalie off the ice. He has gone 2-2-0 in his last four outings while allowing only nine goals on 93 shots. He has a 21-10-7 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 39 appearances. Toronto ranks 16th in the league with 3.11 goals per game this season.