Ullmark turned aside 22 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Tyson Foerster beat Ullmark on the Flyers' first shot of the night, but the 32-year-old netminder slammed the door shut on the visitors the rest of the way. Ullmark has started seven of the Senators' first eight games but his performance has been inconsistent, leaving him with a 3-3-1 record, 3.40 GAA and .867 save percentage. Leevi Merilainen coughed up seven goals in his only NHL start of the season so far, but the 23-year-old figures to encroach on Ullmark's workload a little more significantly if the veteran can't steady the ship.