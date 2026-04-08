Ullmark made 28 saves in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

The game was tight into the midpoint of the third when the Sens broke it open. Ullmark has won two straight and three in his last four games. He has allowed just six goals in those three wins. Ullmark has taken a lot of heat for poor play this season. But he's gone 12-4-3 in 19 games since his return from a month-long personal leave from the end of Dec. to end of Jan. Ullmark's save percentage this season (.887) is below the league average (.896), but his 2.82 GAA is actually better than the league average (2.88). And Ottawa is now two points ahead of the Blue Jackets for the second playoff wild card from the Eastern Conference.