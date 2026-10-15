Ullmark is expected to guard the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Islanders, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Ullmark has truly been elite to begin the 2026-27 season. He's won each of his five starts thus far, with his most recent win being a convincing 29-save effort in a 4-1 win over New Jersey. Alongside his 5-0-0 record, the 33-year-old netminder has a 1.27 GAA and a .948 save percentage across 116 shots on net over five appearances. He'll face a tough test Thursday, as the Islanders have won two of their last three games. Regardless, Ullmark is a high-level fantasy option moving forward and a priority waiver-wire add in leagues where he isn't rostered.