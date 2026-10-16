Ullmark turned aside 20 of 21 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Matias Maccelli caused a turnover in the Ottawa end and then roofed a shot over Ullmark's glove just before the first intermission, but otherwise the 33-year-old netminder was a brick wall once again. Ullmark is off to a dazzling 6-0-0 start to the season with a 1.20 GAA and .949 save percentage, and the Senators' only two losses came in the two games he wasn't between the pipes.