Joseph (undisclosed) will not be available Thursday against Boston, per NHL.com.
Joseph was injured at some point during Tuesday's win over Detroit after tallying an assist in 13:47 of ice time. The 25-year-old winger has 12 points in 11 games since being acquired by the Senators. He'll be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto until another update is available.
