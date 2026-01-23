Joseph (elbow) will be in the lineup versus Dallas on Friday, Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Joseph is back following a seven-game absence due to his elbow injury, replacing Nathan Walker in a fourth-line role. The 28-year-old Joseph is currently stuck in a 21-game goal drought during which he generated just 10 shots, though he did chip in four helpers. Unless Joseph starts shooting the puck, he's going to be hard-pressed to break out of his slump.