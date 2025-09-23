Jensen (hip) is not limited at practice but doesn't have a timeline to play in preseason games, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Jensen is still working his way back from offseason hip surgery, so the Sens are likely to take it slow when it comes to pushing him back into the lineup. As such, Jensen won't be in the lineup to face Toronto on Tuesday, but the door remains open for him to play in Sunday's matchup against New Jersey. Regardless of when he plays in the preseason, Jensen looks set to be ready for Opening Night.