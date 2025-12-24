site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-olle-lycksell-sent-down | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Senators' Olle Lycksell: Sent down
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Lycksell was a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Sabres. It's unclear if he'll be back up from Belleville after the holiday break. He has two points in seven NHL outings this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read