Lycksell logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Lycksell's first appearance during his current stint in the NHL. The 26-year-old is competing with Kurtis MacDermid and Stephen Halliday for two spots in the lineup during the absences of Shane Pinto (lower body) and Lars Eller (foot). Lycksell has two points, seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating over seven outings this season, giving him minimal fantasy appeal.