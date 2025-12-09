Lycksell was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Lycksell has featured in just six games for the Senators this season, tallying one goal, two hits and six shots while averaging 10:19 of ice time. The 26-year-old Swede has performed significantly better in the minors, notching five points in eight minor-league tilts for Belleville. Lycksell's call-up doesn't bode well for the availability of Lars Eller (undisclosed) against the Devils on Tuesday.