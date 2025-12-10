Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Lycksell figures to suit up for Belleville in Wednesday's minor-league clash against Rochester, which will allow him to be recalled, if needed, for Thursday's game against Columbus. In his six games with Ottawa, the 26-year-old winger managed one goal on six shots, two hits and three blocks, not exactly the type of performance to instill confidence in fantasy managers.