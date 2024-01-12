Coach Jacques Martin said Friday that he expects Pinto to be in the lineup Jan. 21 versus the Flyers when he completes his suspension, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Pinto has yet to sign a contract as he is a restricted free agent, but that is expected to be a formality. Martin thinks there will be a period of adjustment for Pinto, as he has yet to see any game-situation ice time but the transition should not be a long one. Pinto was suspended 41 games for sports wagering. He had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 contests last season.