Pinto tallied a goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Pinto set up Drake Batherson's tally in the first period before batting a rebound past Darcy Kuemper to tie the game 2-2 later in the frame. Pinto would add a second assist on Brady Tkachuk's goal early in the second. It's Pinto's second three-point game this year. The 23-year-old center has been productive since returning from suspension, tallying five goals and 13 points through 15 games while centering Ottawa's top line.