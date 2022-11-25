Chabot (concussion) will return Friday versus Anaheim.

Chabot is projected to serve on the first pairing with Artem Zub. Nick Holden will be a healthy scratch after playing in Ottawa's previous seven games. This will be Chabot's first contest since Nov. 12. He's a core part of the Senators and a great offensive defenseman. He has three goals and six points in 14 contests this season, which isn't a fantastic scoring pace by his standards, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him improve as the campaign progresses.