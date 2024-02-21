Chabot scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Both points came in the third period as he dragged the Senators out of a 2-0 deficit to earn a point in the standings. Chabot has been a steady contributor over the last month, recording two goals and eight points in the last 12 games with exactly half that production coming on the power play. The 27-year-old blueliner has missed significant time this season due to injuries, but if he's able to stay healthy he should be able to put together a strong finish to the campaign.