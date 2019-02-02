Senators' Zack Smith: Hit with fine
Smith has been assessed a $5,000 fine for elbowing Marcus Pettersson of the Penguins in Friday's game.
This is the maximum fine allowed under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), but Smith probably avoided a suspension since he's only had one other brush with the hockey law -- a diving/embellishment infraction in 2015, which cost him $2,000. From a fantasy perspective, it's safe to deploy Smith as you normally would Saturday against the Red Wings.
