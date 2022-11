Dell will start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Dell is up from the AHL because James Reimer is unavailable due to a lower-body injury. Kaapo Kahkonen started in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Montreal, so rather than have Kahkonen play Wednesday on no rest, Dell will make his first NHL start of the season. He has a 3.22 GAA and .904 save percentage in seven AHL contests in 2022-23. Toronto has the 18th-ranked offense with 3.04 goals per game.