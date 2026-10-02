Celebrini logged three assists and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Celebrini had one assist on the power play and one while shorthanded as he had a hand in both of Will Smith's goals. He also helped out on Luca Cagnoni's overtime tally. The 20-year-old Celebrini had 45 goals and 115 points over 82 games in his second NHL campaign, and he's poised for more responsibility as the Sharks' captain. Expect him to take on more work on the penalty kill throughout the year as he develops into an all-around superstar rather than just an elite scorer.