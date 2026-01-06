Misa (not injury related) was recalled to the active roster Tuesday after playing for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Sharks moved Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Misa had two goals and seven points in seven games at the tournament en route to capturing the bronze medal. He has provided one goal, two assists, 13 shots on net and five blocked shots in seven NHL outings this season.