Bishop (knee) has skated but remains 3-to-5 weeks away from his return to the lineup, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Bishop's previous timeline had him out until early April, so this is just a smaller adjustment to that plan. The Stars have gotten quality goaltending out of Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger in Bishop's absence -- the team has allowed just 2.56 goals per game. There will be no need to rush Bishop back, but he should provide solid results in the crease when he's ready.