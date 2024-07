Dumba signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Stars on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN on Monday.

Dumba had four goals, 12 points, 88 PIM, 202 hits and 108 blocks in 76 regular-season contests between Anaheim and Tampa Bay in 2023-24. There's an opportunity for him to serve in a top-four capacity with the Stars, though he's unlikely to see much, if any, time with the man advantage.