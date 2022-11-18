Duhaime had a goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the visiting Penguins.

Duhaime, dressing for the second time after being sidelined for five games with an injury, scored his first goal - and point - since connecting on back-to-back markers Oct. 22 and 25, a span of six games. Marcus Foligno made the play by intercepting a pass at the blue line and setting up the 25-year-old right winger for a shot from the right face-off circle. Duhaime, who failed to generate a shot during his previous two outings, registered two against the Penguins.