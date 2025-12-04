Duhaime scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The goal was his first since the end of his three-game goal streak from Nov. 8-13. The 28-year-old also produced his first multi-point effort of the campaign. Duhaime continues to be a regular on the Capitals' fourth line, but he provides more grit and defense than scoring. He's at four goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 60 hits, 21 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 28 appearances this season.