Duhaime scored a goal, added two assists and delivered five hits in a 5-4 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

The points were his first of the season (12 games). It was the night of Toronto's fourth line -- Duhaime, Teddy Blueger (goal and assist) and Zack MacEwen (two assists) combined for seven points. Duhamie has 25 hits on the season -- that's what he's usually known for. The journeyman's best offensive season came in Washington in 2025-25 when he scored nine goals and 21 points and delivered 165 hits.