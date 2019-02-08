Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Continues inconsistent play

Dubnyk allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

The veteran netminder has been rather inconsistent as of late. He's 3-4-1 in the last nine games, but in those nine contests, he's posted a save percentage above .930 four times. In the other five games, he's submitted a save percentage below .900, and it's balanced out to about the same level during that span (.899). This recent inconsistency has been a leading contributor to Dubnyk's disappointing 20-18-4 record, 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage this season.