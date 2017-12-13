Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Doubtful against Maple Leafs

Dubnyk (lower body) is unlikely to be available for Thursday's tilt versus Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury, which certainly doesn't bode well for his long-term availability. The netminder had been performing well of late -- a 3-1-0 record and .930 save percentage in his last four outings -- prior to getting hurt, including having saved all 10 shots he faced before exiting Tuesday's game. The team will need to recall a goalie from AHL Iowa -- Niklas Svedberg being the leading candidate.