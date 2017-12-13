Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Doubtful against Maple Leafs
Dubnyk (lower body) is unlikely to be available for Thursday's tilt versus Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury, which certainly doesn't bode well for his long-term availability. The netminder had been performing well of late -- a 3-1-0 record and .930 save percentage in his last four outings -- prior to getting hurt, including having saved all 10 shots he faced before exiting Tuesday's game. The team will need to recall a goalie from AHL Iowa -- Niklas Svedberg being the leading candidate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...