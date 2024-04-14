Wallstedt allowed two goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Wallstedt earned his second win in three NHL outings this season. He's received favorable assignments in those two games after debuting against the Stars in January and allowing seven goals in a loss. Wallstedt is the Wild's presumptive goalie of the future, and he's been given a taste of the NHL this season. With Marc-Andre Fleury's future with the Wild beyond the end of the campaign in question, Wallstedt could get a chance to win a roster spot in training camp in the fall.