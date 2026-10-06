Wallstedt will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Sabres, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Wallstedt will look to keep the ball rolling in his third outing of the 2026-27 regular season. He's been excellent thus far with a 2-0-0 record, a 1.01 GAA and a .957 save percentage across 47 shots on net in two starts. For as long as Filip Gustavsson (hip) is on injured reserve, Wallstedt will likely command a heavy workload between the pipes, making him an excellent fantasy option in all formats. However, he'll have a tough test in Tuesday's matchup against a Sabres offense that's averaging 3.5 goals per game across their first pair of outings in the new season.