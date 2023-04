Klingberg's availability for Game 1 against Dallas on Monday is unclear due to a lower-body injury, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Klingberg didn't practice Sunday after sustaining the injury during Saturday's session. If he can't play in Minnesota's playoff opener, Jon Merill could be in the lineup. Klingberg recorded 33 points, 112 shots on goal and 84 blocked shots in 67 games during the 2022-23 campaign with the Ducks and Wild.