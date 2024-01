Fleury will patrol the home crease Monday against the Islanders, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury has a 7-9-3 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 21 appearances. He made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Nov. 7. New York is tied for 19th in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per contest.